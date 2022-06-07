Jerry Alan Gilliland, 66, of Wayne, OH, passed away on June 4, 2022 surrounded by his loving family in Bonita Springs, FL.
Jerry was born December 11, 1955, to the late Richard and Martha (Hedge) Gilliland. He graduated in 1974 from Elmwood High School in Wayne, OH. Jerry’s alma mater was The Ohio State University (Columbus, OH) where he graduated in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He completed his master’s degree in Human Resources Administration from Central Michigan University (Mt. Pleasant, MI) in 1999.
Jerry was married to his wife of 40 years, Christina (Seitz) Gilliland, on August 15, 1981 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Sandusky, OH. Along with Christina, Jerry is survived by their two sons, Bryan (Jordon) Gilliland of Austin, TX, and Eric (Keri Jones) Gilliland of Denver, CO; a brother Frank Gilliland of Wayne, OH, a sister Patricia Miller of North Baltimore, OH; and granddaughters Aubrielle, Gracelyn and Skyler Gilliland.
In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother Donald Gilliland.
Jerry was employed in the farming industry in his youth but spent the majority of his 31-year career in various automotive management positions throughout the Midwest. Prior to retirement in June 2015, he was the Human Resources Manager of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Kokomo, IN.
Jerry was an active alumnus of The Ohio State University and his fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. The Ohio State Buckeyes were his favorite football team, and he enjoyed a lifetime of games with family and friends. He enjoyed volunteering for the Boy Scouts of America with his two sons; was a spokesperson for the Donate Life organization; and served on several boards including Twinsburg Chamber of Commerce, Junior Achievement of Akron Ohio and United Way of Howard County, IN.
Jerry was an avid boater on Lake Erie, as well as the inland waterways near his retirement home in Bonita Springs. He enjoyed watching sports, completing projects in his home workshop, and traveling throughout Europe with his wife. Jerry was absolutely smitten with his three granddaughters and loved having them as his little sidekicks. A great joy for Jerry was building his dream home on the family farmland in Ohio, where he hosted friends and loved ones with generous hospitality.
A celebration of life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. Those wishing to contribute to Jerry’s memory can do so at: Donate Life: https://www.donatelife.net/ Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: https://www.jdrf.org/ 5 for the Fight Cancer Research: https://www.5forthefight.org/.
Barndt Funeral Home is assisting the family with local arrangements. On-line condolences may be sent to Jerry’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.