Jerome Arthur Carpenter, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2022 at the age of 84 surrounded by his family at home.
Jerome was born on May 23, 1938 to (the late) Joseph W. and Gertrude E. (Bostdorff) Carpenter at the Smiley Face Farm in Dunbridge, Ohio.
On May 7th, 1961, he married Janet E. (Dull) in Fostoria, OH, who preceded him in death in 1984. They had three children together: (The late) Jodie Carpenter-Reiling M.D., Jason (Debra) Carpenter of Lima, OH, and Julie (Duane) Pullins of Centerville, OH.
On February 18, 1989, he married Caroline E. (Spoerl) in Maumee, OH, who preceded him in death in 2007. They raised one daughter, Brittany Schaller of Alexandria, VA.
His wife, Connie (Smith) of Luckey, OH, whom he married on August 8th, 2009, survives him in their home in Perrysburg, OH. They were supported in marriage by her children Kelly Jolly of Waterville, OH and Craig (Helen) Fahsholtz of Dallas, TX.
He is survived by his siblings, Joanne Katz (Jim Ernsthausen) of Bowling Green, OH and Scott (Linda) Carpenter of Bowling Green, OH. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Krista Reiling M.D. (John Shabosky M.D.), A.J. (Michelle Di Mascio) Reiling, Jeremy (Courtney) Carpenter, Jon (Colleen) Carpenter, Jarred (Hallie Gossard) Carpenter, Camden Pullins, Christian Pullins, Aubrey Schaller, Jessica Fahsholtz, and Gavin Fahsholtz. He is also survived by two great- grandchildren, Gabriel and Kinsley.
Jerome was well known and very customer focused in his extensive banking career that spanned over 40 years which included branches in Stony Ridge, Northwood, Walbridge, Luckey, and Custer, OH. He was invested in his community by serving as the Clerk of Troy Township from 1984 - 2000 as well as heavily involved in the Stony Ridge Civic Association running the annual Flea Market for many years. In his younger years, he was an active 4-H participant also sitting on the board. Jerome was a well accomplished pianist, woodworker, gardener, and painter, using his talents to give back to the community.
Family and friends will be received 1-7 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main St., Luckey, OH. Jerome will be laid to rest following a private family Celebration of Life service in Troy Township Cemetery Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials take the form of contributions to: ProMedica Hospice or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Those wishing to express their condolences to the family may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.