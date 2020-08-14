Jere-An Wilkins, 74, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away August 13, 2020.
She was born August 8, 1946 in Bowling Green to the late George and Helen (Patterson) Heers. She married William Wilkins on December 10, 1999 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Jere-An was an avid reader and loved animals, especially her dogs. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family whom she loved dearly.
Along with her husband Bill, Jere-An is survived by her daughter Kelly (Shawn) Kilgore of Bellevue, Ohio, son Kevin (Sonja) Coe of Hanoverton, Ohio, stepdaughters Marisa Wilkins of Toledo, Ohio and Beth Ann (William) Combs of Bowling Green, Ohio. She is also survived by her brother Jon (Cindy) Heers of Atlanta, Michigan and grandchildren Nichole, Cody, Brittney, Logan, Colin, Nicholas, Courtney, Heather and Richard.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Bridge Hospice or Ohioans Home Healthcare.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.