Jennifer Marie Trumbull ” Jen”, 43, of Temperance, MI passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. She was born on February 8, 1979 to the late Thomas and Bonnie (Titler) Fortney. She married Dennis Trumbull in 2001.
She is survived by her children: Hailey, Fisher, Hunter, Parker and River Trumbull; granddaughter: Adrianna Trumbull; siblings: Julie Mason, Michelle (Shad) Euler, and Timothy Fortney; her significant other: Scott Skunda; niece and nephews: Paige Mason, Trent Konrad, Alex Hartman, Payton Kepling; 3 great nieces and 2 great nephews. Jen was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents: Kenneth & Roberta Titler and Larry & Eveyn Fortnery.
Jen had a big heart and would do anything for anybody. She was strong, determined, and caring. She had many obstacles thrown at her through life, but if you told her she couldn’t do something she would do it just to prove you wrong. She enjoyed taking trips with her siblings, being outdoors and loved animals. The only thing she loved more than animals were her children.
In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions may be gifted to the family to help with funeral costs and to start a trust for her children.
Visitation for Jen will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 from 10:00 am until the time of her Celebration of Life service at 11:00 am in Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. For those unable to attend in person, the service will steam live via the Hanneman Funeral Homes Facebook Page.
