Jennifer Lynn Moore, 56, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2021.
She was born on September 22, 1964 to Arthur F. Platt Jr. and Carole (Boze) Platt in Fargo, North Dakota. She married Paul Moore on July 19, 1986 in Battle Creek, MI. They enjoyed 34 years of marriage before her passing and he survives her in Bowling Green, OH.
Jennifer is also survived by her mother, Carole; children, Connor and Meghan Moore; and siblings, Art Platt, Anne (Bill) Petchauer, and Brian (Pam) Platt.
She was preceded in death by her father Arthur F. Platt Jr. Jennifer graduated from Lakeview High School, Battle Creek, MI, and attended Eastern Michigan University.
She was employed by Bowling Green State University for 14 years, and last worked in the Center for Faculty Excellence as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed playing euchre, board games, gardening, and spending time with family and friends. Jennifer loved to help people in all aspects of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. Jennifer’s infectious laugh and love of life will forever be missed by all who were blessed with her in their lives.
A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer will be held on July 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM in Olscamp 101 on BGSU Campus. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Trevor Project in Jennifer’s name. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com