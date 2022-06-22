Jeffrey Morgan Daman, 59, of West Hollywood, CA passed away unexpectedly on June 12, 2022.
He was born on February 19, 1963 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Lloyd and Mary (Morgan) Daman, Pemberville, OH.
Jeff is survived by his parents, brothers, Mike (Carol) Daman, Fort Wayne, IN, Jim (Terri) Daman, Perrysburg, OH, as well as his niece and nephews, Aubry, Cory, Troy, Nick and Josh.
Jeff grew up in Pemberville, OH and graduated from Eastwood HS and Ohio State University. He enjoyed watching basketball, cooking and fitness.
A private service with immediate family will take place at a future date with Pastor Paul Reichert from Zoar Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Pemberville Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Zoar Lutheran Church, Perrysburg, Ohio.
Armstrong/Garcia/McKenzie Mortuary is handling arrangements. They are located at 931 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015.