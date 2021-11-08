Jeffrey L Smith “Jeff”, 67, of Tontogany passed away November 5, 2021. He was born on July 25, 1954 to the late Harold “Bus” and Ila (Armstrong) Smith. He married Michele Lambert on October 19, 2018 at Providence Park in Grand Rapids, and she survives him. Jeff is also survived by his sons: Adam (Sarah) Smith and Justin Smith; grandchildren: Bayley, Ryder, Brody; step-children: Danielle Lambert; Megan (Jeff) Hughes; Lucas Lambert (Hayley); 5 step-grandkids; brother Harold (Rita) Smith; and his dog Kayla. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother Denny Smith. Jeff was a 1972 graduate of Otsego High School. He retired from Otsego Local Schools and last worked as a maintenance technician in the High School. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and would watch every single game. He and Michele enjoyed taking long Sunday cruises in his 2006 Mustang. Above all Jeff loved his family and would spend has much time as he could with his grandchildren. A Memorial Celebration for Jeff will be held on Sunday December 5, 2021 from 1:00 - 5:00 PM at American Legion Lybarger-Grimm Post 441, 18086 Tontogany Rd, Bowling Green, OH 43402 In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Jeff’s honor may be gifted to Sons of the American Legion S.A.L post 441 or Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
