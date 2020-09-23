Jeffrey L. Durst, 59 of rural Fostoria, Ohio passed away Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Toledo Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1961 in Fremont, Ohio to Berlyn & Thelma (Weiker) Durst. He Married Karen Martin on April 5, 1986 in Bowling Green, Ohio and she survives. Also surviving is his father, Berlyn “George” Durst of Kansas, son James K. Durst of Kansas, brothers Gerald (Rosemary) Durst, Larry (Teresa) Durst, Gregory (Lisa) Durst, Victor (Stephanie) Durst all of Kansas and Kevin (Jolene) Durst of Fostoria, sisters Susan (Byron) Burwell of Loudonville and Misty (Jeff) Streavel of Lakeland, FL. He is preceded in death by his Mother and a sister, Sheila Trumbo.
Jeff graduated from Lakota High School in 1980 and attended Terra Technical College in Fremont. He was the owner & operator of JKD Cooling & Heating, he was also a Tool & Die man at TH Plastics in Bowling Green and a member of the American Legion in Bettsville, Ohio
Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home in Fostoria. Visitation will be held on Friday from 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fostoria Habitat for Humanity or to the Charity of the donor’s choice.