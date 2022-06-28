Jeffrey B. Kill, 52, of Rudolph, Ohio and formerly of Weston, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2022. He was born November 21, 1969 to Kenneth and Sue (Cook) Kill. He married Bobbi Phillips and she survives in Rudolph.
Along with his wife/partner of 30 years, Bobbi, Jeffrey is survived by his mother Sue (Cook) Kill, precious daughter Kelbey Kill, son Stefan Hartman, sister Michelle (Raymond) Ybanes and brothers Dan (Tanya) Kill and Ken Kill Jr.
He was preceded in death by his father Ken Kill- whom he shared a love of guns with.
Jeff hosted BG’s only Zombie Walk for charity in 2012 as well as creating Computers for Charity. He loved gardening, cooking and canning. While he studied many religions, he returned to his catholic faith and stood firm in his political views.
A Celebration of Jeff’s Life will be held on Saturday July 16, 2022 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Simpson Garden Park Building, 1291 Conneaut Ave. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A lunch will be served at 1:00 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given to the family to assist with expenses.