Jeffrey A. Ford, 50 of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully at his home, Wednesday, March 3, 2021 with his family by his side. He was born on April 24, 1970 in Bowling Green, OH to Lester and Joyce (Stickel) Ford. He was a 1988 graduate of Eastwood High School. On November 23, 2002 he married Tammy Finfrock, at Zoar Lutheran Church in Perrysburg. Jeffrey and Tammy have celebrated over 18 years of marriage together. He most recently had been working as a Zoning Inspector with Middleton Township. In addition to the township, Jeffrey had owned and operated Ford’s Greenhouse and Landscaping.
He was devoted to his family and especially helping promote the dreams of his son. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame and Brady Quinn fan, therefore, coaching became a big part of his life. Jeffrey also enjoyed the outdoors including: camping, hunting,
fishing and trapping. However, it was his family, that always remained his first love.
In addition, to his wife Tammy, Jeffrey is survived by his daughters: Olivia (Corbin) Holliday of Blacklick, OH, Ellie DeFiesta of Toledo, and his only son: Brady Ford of Perrysburg. Mother: Joyce Brinker, and father Lester Ford. Sisters: Sandi (Randy) Gardner, and Lori (Tom) Avers. Sisters-in-law: Tina (Joe Allen) Singleton, Tracy (Jeff) Bihn, brother-in-law: Jay (Ashley) Slaughterbeck, mother-in-law: Bonnie (Tom) Schmeltz, several nieces and nephews and many friends.
Following family church services, Jeffrey will be laid to rest at a public committal service 12:30 p.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The family c/o Tammy Ford. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com