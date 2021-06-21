Jeffery “Jeffie” Chambers, 63, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021.
Jeffery was born in Fremont, Ohio to James and Joyce (Hagemeyer) Chambers. He married Helen Burditt on September 27, 2003 at the Gibsonburg Saddle Club and she survives in Bowling Green. Also surviving is his mother Joyce Chambers of Florida; children: Holly (Robin) Chambers of Oregon, Ohio, Joshua Chambers of Michigan, Brad (Dawn) Brown and Craig (Amanda) Healy; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jim Chambers, Joel Chambers, John Chambers and Jill Shaffer, brother in-law David Burditt and his canine companions: Harley and Bailey. He was preceded in death by his father James Chambers.
Jeffery was an owner and operator semi-truck driver recently working for Continuum trucking. Jeffery was a graduate of Lakota High School, where he competed in Track & Field and held a track record. He was a member of the AMVETS # 711 of Bowling Green, Eagles #2180 of Bowling Green and Eagles # 712 of Fremont, and the VFW # 1148 of Bowling Green. Jeffery was the life of the party, he enjoyed dancing, camping and having a good cookout. He loved spending time with his horses, watching NASCAR and listening to oldies music.
Services for Jeffery will be private for his family.
