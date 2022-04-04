Jeff “Bump” Bumpus age, 66, Portage, OH, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on August 14, 1955 in Fremont, OH to George and Violet (Knitz) Bumpus. He belonged to the 1973 graduating class at Eastwood High School. On December 22, 1984 he married Suzanne R. Brant at Grace Lutheran Church in Weston, OH. Bump and Sue raised 3 children and have celebrated over 37 years of marriage together.
He was a member of the Bowling Green Fraternal Order of Eagles 2180. He enjoyed NASCAR, camping and watching old western movies. Spending time with family and friends remained his greatest past time.
In addition to his wife Sue, Bump is survived by his children: Jeffrey (Angie) Bumpus of FL, Tiffany (Alfredo) Martinez of Tontogany, Stephanie (Justin) Bumpus of Bowling Green, 8 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and brother, Glenn Bumpus of Oregon, OH. 4 nieces, 9 nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Audrey, Cheryl and Merla.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be, Vicar Robin Small. Interment will be in Milton Township Cemetery, Custar, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Relay for Life of Wood County. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.