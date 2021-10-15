Jeannine M. Rogerson, 82, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 14, 2021, at StoryPoint in Waterville. She was born March 20, 1939, in Bowling Green, Ohio to Melvin and Gertrude (LaFarree) Himburg.
Jeannine was quite the seamstress; she will be remembered for her colorful and detailed quilts and homemade purses.
She is survived by her children; John (Diana) Schumacher, Betty Lynn (Doug) Richardson, Bill (Vickie) Schumacher and Barb Smith; stepson, Scott (Janine) Rogerson; grandchildren, Lilly, Dawn, Tiffany, Ashley, Tori, Erin, Christopher and Alyse; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Wyatt and Macy and siblings, Larry (Esther) Himburg, Irene (Gary) Soncrant, Betty Graham, Janette Rucki and Rick (Tracey) Himburg. Jeannine was preceded in death by her second husband, Ken; brothers, Melvin, Jr., Ronald and Robert; sisters, Nadine, and Jolene and grandson, Derek Miller.
Friends and family will be received Sunday, October 17, 2021, from 1-6 p.m. at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held Monday, October 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jeannine’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or Elara Hospice. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.