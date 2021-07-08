Jeanne Marie (Bushey) Sieber, 77, of Vancouver, WA and formerly of North Baltimore, passed away on March 8, 2021 at the Southwest Washington Medical Center. She was born on November 13, 1943, in North Baltimore to the late Mervin and Rachel (Peters) Bushey. She married Howard Sieber, and he preceded her in death on April 30, 2017.
Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Maria (William) Sieber-McKibbin of Vancouver, WA; brother, David (Jaimye) Bushey of North Baltimore; sister, Cherie Seiler of North Baltimore; grandchildren: Kaitlin Marie, Riley Eryn and Piper Shea McKibbin.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Brian Sieber; and a sister, Sandy Hamlin.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 10, 2021, in New Maplewood Cemetery, North Baltimore.
Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rett Foundation, www.rettsyndrome.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.