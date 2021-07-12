Jean T. Owens, 75, of Palm City, FL, formerly of Bowling Green, OH, passed away July 8, 2021. She was born April 4, 1946, in London, England to John & Trina (Adams) Clews.
She married Ralph Owens on October 12, 1964, in Clintwood, VA. He survives along with sons, Tracy (Stephanie) Owens and Todd (Natalie) Owens, daughter-in-law, LaVonda Owens, 5 grandchildren, and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Hobart (Patty) Owens. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Terry Owens, and 2 brothers.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany, OH. Jean's funeral services will be Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Tontogany Cemetery.