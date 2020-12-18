Jean M. Gross, age 97, formerly of Luckey, OH, most recently of Bowling Green, OH, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Brookdale of Bowling Green.
She was born on November 19, 1923 to Albert and Minnie (Rothenbuhler) Brodersen in Stony Ridge, OH. On July 12, 1969 she married Dale Gross in Toledo, OH and he preceded her in death on December 21, 2015.
Jean graduated in 1941 from Pemberville High School. In her younger years she was a linotype operator at the Pemberville Leader and Wood County Republican newspapers, and finally at Orr-Flanagan Printing in Columbus.
Her memberships included: Zion United Methodist Church, Church Women’s Group, past Sunday school teacher, former member of Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit #240 and volunteered for Friends of the Luckey Library all of Luckey, OH.
Jean is survived by her children: Marilyn (Larry) Waite of Toledo, Duane (Allyson) Gross of Idaho and Randy (Julie Whitmer) Gross of Cincinnati, 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, with one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband: Dale and brothers: Gerry, Howard and Billy Brodersen.
Jean was known for her loving hugs, and she will be greatly missed but never forgotten.
Jean will be laid to rest next to Dale, in a private family committal service in Troy Twp. Cemetery, Luckey, OH.
Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, OH.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion United Methodist Church or the Luckey Library.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.