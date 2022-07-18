Jean Louise Graber (Frybarger), 95, passed away peacefully at Otterbein Senior Life Style in Pemberville, Ohio on Thursday, July 14th.
Born August 22, 1926, to Sarah (Durfee) and William Frybarger of Toledo, Jean and her brother Billy were raised by their loving aunt and uncle, Lucy Lurene (Durfee) and Charles Martin, after the death of their mother and baby sister Sue Ann in 1930. Her father later remarried and had five children with Rosemary Stallwood.
Jean graduated from Libbey High School, Toledo, Ohio in 1945, and worked at Lamson’s Department Store. Her family moved to Bradner in 1949 where she met her future husband, Wilbur Graber. They married on June 21, 1952 and settled in Bradner, raising five children. She worked at the Autolite plant in Fostoria, Ohio for 25 years, retiring in 1987. Jean was a member of the Bradner United Methodist Church and was very active in the United Methodist Women’s group. She was also a member of the local Amicus Club. She enjoyed traveling to Amish country, playing cards and dice, taking long walks, and mostly spending time with her family and extended family. She loved her Cheetos and would never say no to ice cream. Their home was always open to relatives and friends stopping by to visit. She would remember birthdays and anniversaries with a hand written card, until she could no longer write. She and Wilbur celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary shortly before his death in 2013.
Jean is survived by her five children, Scott (Beth) of Odessa, FL; Jeff (Jo Ann) of Pemberville, OH; Rebecca of Bowling Green, OH; Todd (Russell) of Bowling Green, OH; and Dean (Kathleen) of Babbitt, MN. In addition, there are seven grandchildren, Lyndsay (Kevin) Gormish; Brent (Heidi) Graber; Scott II (Marion) Graber; Sarah Graber; Wyatt Graber; Shawn (Brian) Axe; Matt (Mandy) St. Clair; and six great grandchildren, Caitlyn and Paige Axe; Katrina and Carter St. Clair; and Benjamin and Laila Graber. Jean is also survived by one brother Larry (Jo) Frybarger; brother-in-law Norman Ankney; two sisters, Helen (Ron) Fledderjohann; and Joni (Ted) Maki.
Preceding her in death were her parents; aunt/uncle; husband Wilbur; brother William (Billy) Jr; infant sister Sue Ann; sisters Ann (Norman) Ankney; and Lynne (Dale) Whitecar; and special lifelong friends, Helen and Blaine Allison.
Visitation will be held at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio on Thursday, July 21st from 5 PM to 8 PM. Memorial services will be held at Bradner United Methodist Church on Friday, July 22nd at 11:00 am with visitation an hour before the service begins.
Memorials may be made to Bradner UMC, Otterbein Senior Life Style in Pemberville, Hospice of Northwest Ohio, or the Bowling Green Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff at Otterbein for taking such good care of our mom, grandma, and great grandma. In addition, we would like to thank Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their compassion and help. Online condolences can be sent to Jean’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.