Jean Louise Atha, 94, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly of Sandusky and Huron, Ohio, passed away June 23, 2020 in Bowling Green, Ohio.
Jean was born on August 12, 1925 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Morris Edward Instone and Violet Opal (Smith) Instone. Jean married David Atha on February 17, 1946 in the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 31, 2013 after 67 years of marriage.
Jean was a 1944 graduate of Bowling Green High School. After her marriage to David, they moved to Sandusky, Ohio where Jean worked as a teller for 33 years at the Western Security Bank.
Jean enjoyed for many years living in Sandusky, Ohio on the Cedar Point Chaussee on the shores of Lake Erie with her late husband David, where they made many lifetime friends. Jean and David spent most of their marriage in Sandusky and Huron and returned to Bowling Green in 2011 to be closer to her family.
Jean was a former member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Bowling Green. After moving to Sandusky, Jean and her late husband joined the Trinity United Methodist Church in Sandusky. After retirement, Jean and David moved to Huron, Ohio where they attended the Huron United Methodist with their friends. After returning to Bowling Green, Jean and David attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church with her sister and brother-in-law.
Jean enjoyed golfing. Along with her late husband, Jean enjoyed taking many long walks along the shores of Lake Erie where she would collect shells, sheephead fish stones and Lake Erie glass. Jean also enjoyed collecting many different types of horse figurines. Jean especially enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
Jean is survived by her sister: Carolyn Shetzer, of Bowling Green; sister-in-law Edna Instone, of Bowling Green, Ohio; nephews: Daryl (Shirley) Nutter, of Bowling Green, Ohio; Steven (Shirley) Nutter, of Portage, Ohio; Mike (Jill) Instone, of Bowling Green, Ohio; Jack (Debra) Horner, of Napoleon, Ohio; nieces Maryland (Jack) Chambers, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; Deborah (Norm Romaker) Busdecker, of Bowling Green, Ohio; Cheryl (Tommy) Thompson, of Cochranton, Pennsylvania; Susan (Dewayne) White, of Franklin, Pennsylvania.; Barbara (Larry) Behrman, of Stow, Ohio: great nephews: Josh and Kenneth Nutter. Along with her husband David, Jean was preceded in death by her parents, a brother: Robert “Bob” Instone; brothers-in-law: Ralph Atha, Alvin Atha and Arthur “Art” Shetzer; and her sister-in-law: Bonnie Horner.
A private family graveside was held.
Memorial contributions in Jean’s honor may be gifted to the Charity of the Donor’s Choice.
