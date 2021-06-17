Jean K. Wack, 99, of Crossville, Tennessee and formerly of Maumee, Ohio and Weston, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday June 15, 2021. She was born October 3, 1921 to the late Mildred M. (Boulis) and Charles Benoit Sibert in Weston, Ohio.
She married Gerald W. Wack July 7, 1942 by Rev. W.A. Wolfe at the Church of Christ in Weston. Her Christian faith was very important to her and she was always active in her church. She was involved with girl scouts, 4-H in Ohio and Michigan and children’s school activities. She was a former member of the Weston Chapter #198 Order of the Eastern Star.
Jean enjoyed gardening and tending to her many flowers and feeding birds.
She is survived by her sons Gerald W. (Jerol) of Temperance, Michigan and John L. (Sook) of Joshua, Texas, daughter Rebecca (Richard) Bishop of Crossville, Tennesse, 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce Hatinger of Vestaburg, Michigan and Cora (Joe) Johnston of Edmore, Michigan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers Norris and Glen Sibert.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at Wingston Cemetery in Rudolph, Ohio. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Noon.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to The Shriners Children’s Hospital.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Wack family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com