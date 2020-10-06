Jean F. Helm, 86 of Pemberville, passed away, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Pemberville, OH to John C. and Esther (Schwarte) Miller. On July 18, 1959 she married the love of her life James “Jim” Helm in New Rochester. Jean and Jim would celebrate nearly 56 years of marriage, before Jim’s passing in 2015. She worked as an inspector for Ottawa Rubber in Bradner for 50 years before retiring. She enjoyed being outside taking care of her lawn and often was found on her zero-turn mower. She also liked going to craft shows, visiting the Amish Country and spending time with her family and especially enjoyed her monthly breakfasts with her cousins.
Jean is survived by her sister-in-law: Elaine McClenaghan of CA, brother-in-law: Joe (Lynne) Helm of Bowling Green and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her husband Jim, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Jean will be laid to rest next to Jim in a Committal Service, 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Fish Cemetery, 15025 Zeppernick Road, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Rev. James Budke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Zion United Methodist Church, Luckey, or St. Paul Lutheran Church, New Rochester. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo, can do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com