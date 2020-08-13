Jean E. Thomas, 83, previously of Grand Rapids, OH and Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 12, 2020 at The Lakes of Monclova. She was born January 22, 1937 in Grand Rapids, OH to Elmer & Henrietta (Barnett) Carter. Jean was a 1955 Grand Rapids High School graduate and she attended BGSU. She taught elementary school for several years. In the 1980’s until very recently she worked as the secretary and treasurer for Thomas Farms, Inc.
Jean was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, OH, Eastern Star Triune Chapter #344 and The Red Hattitudes.
She married Donald “Pete” Thomas July 31, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2013. Survivors include children, Jeffrey (Julie) Thomas, Cynthia (Robert) Creps and Laura (Tom) Brown, grandchildren, Emily Wesley, Jillian (Brett) Green, Eric (Brittany) Creps, Katherine Brown, Joseph Thomas, Tommy Brown, and Johnathan Thomas, great grandchildren, Quintin, Dominic and Ryla Wesley and Evelyn Green, brother, James (Sharon) Carter, and sisters, Marie Powell and Judith Gallup. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and sisters, Doris Shock, Mildred Brown and Arlene Wright.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider giving memorials to the church or The Grand Rapids Library. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com