Jean Blechschmidt was born August 30th, 1953, to William and Peggy Mae Blechschmidt. She passed away April 19th, 2021 at age 67, of cancer. She is survived by her adopted child, Jayden Willen, siblings Donna Maiken, Tom Blechschmidt, Janet House, their spouses, and numerous other family members.
Jean worked as a teacher, a middle school counselor, at the RBH center, in the woman’s club, volunteered with wheeled meals, and as a single mother who did everything she could to support her child.
She preformed in plays, adopted rescue animals, and spoiled her neighbors with home baked treats. She’d even leave out snacks for the mailman, and take holiday treats down to the guys who worked at the gas station at the end of her road. Jean loved tea- one type specifically- to the point she’d bring teabags of it in her purse so she always had it on hand if she went to a restaurant. She ordered dessert first and always took her time enjoying her meals. She hated getting her photo taken, but loved history and working in the yard.
The world is lesser without her, but the effect she has left on others will not be forgotten.
Jean donated her body to the Toledo Medical College and will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at some point in the future, though when and where are not currently known.