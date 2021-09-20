Jean Arloine Stoudinger “Arlie,” age 100, of Fostoria passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at the Independence House in Fostoria.
She was born on March 23, 1921, in Henry County to the late Raymond C. & Gladys F. (Blue) Pfau. Arlie married Robert W. Stoudinger on June 1, 1945, in Holgate, Ohio; and he preceded her in passing on November 23, 1987.
Surviving Arlie is her son, Gene (Barb) Stoudinger of Risingsun; granddaughters, Mandy (Shawn) Babcock of Fostoria, Megan (Alex) Albury of Columbus; and great-grandchildren, Ellie, Carson, Logan, Tessa & Quinn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray & Gladys; loving husband, Robert; daughter, Jan Stoudinger; & longtime friend, Doris Bringman.
Arlie was a 1939 graduate of Hamler High School, and then attended Bowling Green State University where she earned her Teaching Degree. Over the years Arlie taught I.O.E. (Intensive Office Education) along with Typing at Hamler, Bloomdale, Elmwood, and Fostoria, where she retired from after 22 ½ years of teaching.
She was a member of the Union United Methodist Church, and among many hobbies she enjoyed playing cards, word search puzzles, and her greatest love in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday (September 22, 2021) at Riverview Cemetery near West Millgrove, where a Celebration of Life graveside service will begin at 12 p.m. with Cory Panning officiating.
Arrangements have been handled by Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio.
Memorial donations may be made to the Union United Methodist Church.
