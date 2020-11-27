Jean A. Allen
January 7, 1933 - November 22, 2020
Jean Allen, 87, of Bowling Green, passed away November 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Jean loved all animals and took care of many throughout her life. She also loved her trips to the casino. She was a very kind and caring person. She was a 1951 graduate of Cory-Rawson High School.
Jean is survived by her children, Bob (Cathy) Allen, Deb (Greg) Yarick, Laura (Dave) Biel; grandchildren Lauryn Allen, Eric Allen, Amber Webb, Ryan Webb; great grandson Cashton Sauerwein; sisters June Summers and Martha Klingler; nephews and nieces Bill Klingler, Ken Summers, and Nancy Summers.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Allen; parents Charlie and Nova Martin, and great grandson Carson Sauerwein.
Funeral Services will be private. All memorials may be made to the Wood County Humane Society in her honor.