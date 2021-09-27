Jay Alan Fitzsimmons, 65, of Grand Rapids, Ohio peacefully went to his heavenly home on September 24, 2021 with God and his wife by his side at Grand Rapids Care Center.
Jay was born June 2,1956 in Toledo, Ohio to Ron and Dottie Fitzsimmons. He precedes his parents in death along with his brothers, Billy and Dale (Angie) Fitzsimmons, and mother and father- in-law, Bill & Leotta Ballard.
Jay married his soul mate and wife of 29 years, Connie (Ballard) Fitzsimmons on July 10, 1992. He also gained a teenage stepdaughter, Karen, whom he referred to often as Dolly, for reasons that do not need explaining. Jay loved and supported Karen as if she were his own.
Jay is survived by his wife Connie, stepdaughter, Karen (Josh) Magrum, siblings, Beth Strobel and Kelly Box, nieces and nephews, Hope (Rob) Rice, Zach Fitzsimmons, Donna (Matt) Stevenson, Mary Anderson, David (Monica) Anderson, Jake (Kelli) Box, Grace & Elijah Box. sister-in-law, Cathy (Rick) Pontious and grandchildren, Olivia, Justin and Isabel Magrum and several special, lifelong friends.
Jay served in the United States Army for over 12 years. He was stationed in Baumholder, Germany and Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He worked on semis for over 15 years at Cimarron Express and then worked at Walmart for 3 years.
Jay was a strong Christian and a faithful member of White Water Worship Center in Waterville, Ohio. He greatly enjoyed praising and talking about God and living his testimony.
Jay never knew a stranger. He would sit and talk to anyone, at any time. He always had the best of advice and was very patient in conversations. To say Jay was an avid sports fan, is an understatement. He loved the Detroit Lions with a passion only a few could understand. He also enjoyed the Red Wings, Pistons and Tigers. He could play along with the best on sports trivia.
Jay spent his time making memories with his family, giving worldly wisdom, and eating all the leftovers. He loved Red Lobster and their shrimp, but he would not pass up a meal nor a chance to crash a cookout. He loved leftovers and chili was one of his favorites. He could talk about beans for days on end and always expressed to the kids how important it was to eat their beans. He always answered the phone with “It’s your dime” and always kissed Connie 3 times at bedtime because one just wasn’t enough.
There will be a Celebration of Life with family and close friends on October 2, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. This will be hosted by The Magrum’s, at their residence located at 11465 South River Road Grand Rapids, Ohio.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the family to the above address.
The family would like to thank Grand Rapids Care Center, who Jay referred to as (his Angels) for his great care over the last month. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.