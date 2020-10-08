Janis E. Sheldrick, age (78), of Pemberville, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Otterbein Senior Living, Pemberville. She was born on January 30, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Homer D. and Maryellen (Mills) Schindler. Career focused Janis married late in life, and at Calvary Lutheran Church in 2000, she married Robert Sheldrick. She and Robert, celebrated 5 years of marriage before Robert’s passing in 2005. Janis was a dedicated nurse, and worked as an LPN for 33 ½ years at Flower Hospital before retiring in 1997.
Janis is survived by her sisters: Pamela (George Sr.) Pauwels, Harriett (Greg) Zaleski, and was aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Gretchen Ross.
Janis was laid to rest next to Robert, in a family committal service at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, Dowling, OH. Officiating was Rev. James Budke.