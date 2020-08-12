Janis Ann Kelley (Thomas), 85, of Napoleon, passed away August 9, 2020 in Defiance.
She was born on July 12, 1935 at home in Grand Rapids, Ohio to John and Ruth (Soash) Thomas. Janis married Douglas Kelley on November 9, 1957 and he survives.
Janis liked to crochet and play Euchre, bingo, and crossword books. She was also a member of Tops.
Also surviving Janis is her daughter, Sandra (Dan Simmerman) Anders of Auburn, IN; son, Russell (Pat Bailey) Kelley of Kunkle, OH; son, Ronald (Jeanette) Kelley of Stryker, OH; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren with one on the way in December of 2020. She is also survived by sister, Carol, and brother, Larry.
Janis is preceded in death by Richard Kelley; her parents; daughter, Sheryl Russell; sisters, Mary and Eleanor; brothers, Jake, John, Ross, and Willie; and infant sister, Ruth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private with burial at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.
