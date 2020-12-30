Janiece Stage, 99, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away December 29, 2020. She was born on August 21, 1921 to the late Carl and Pearl (Drummond) Barringer in Bairdstown, Ohio. She married Kenneth Stage on July 3, 1963 and they were married until he passed away on July 2, 1998.
Janiece is survived by her sister Doris (Amos) Johnson of Wayne, Ohio; brother Ralph “Bud” (Susan) Barringer; sister-in-law Betty Barringer; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly. Janiece was preceded in death by husband Kenneth; brothers: Harold, Ray, Clarence, Charles, and Robert.
Janiece worked at the Wood County Hospital as a nurses aid until she retired. She was a member of The Weston Church of Christ. She enjoyed traveling and was an avid reader.
Memorial contributions in Janiece’s honor may be gifted to the Weston Church of Christ.
Visitation for Janiece will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021 from 10:00 am until the time of her funeral service at noon in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Interment will immediately follow at Weaver Cemetery, North Baltimore, Ohio. Those that are attending the visitation and funeral will be required to wear masks and follow social distancing.
