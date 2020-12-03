Janice (Staneart) Poolman, age 79 of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital Hospice Care Center, Findlay, Ohio.
She was born on February 22, 1941 in Bryan, OH to Burley and Helen (Conine) Lahman. On March 4, 2000 she married Richard “Dick” Poolman in New Rochester, OH and he preceded her in death on June 6, 2017. For 23 years she was the owner of Jan’s Carryout, Jerry City and then became a sales person for Walmart, Bowling Green for 5 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, quilting and going to the casino. Above all else spending time with her family and grandchildren brought her the most joy.
Jan is survived by her children: Trisha Staneart of Westfield, IN and Dave (Angela) Staneart of Bowling Green, OH, grandchildren: Jillian, Corinne, Bennett, Jocelyn, Natalie, brothers: Galen Lahman of
CO, Merlyn (Phyllis) Lahman of W VA, Carl (Jeni) Lahman of OH, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Dick.
Janice will be laid to rest next to Dick in a Public Committal Service at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Troy Township Cemetery, 525 Krotzer Avenue, Luckey, OH. Officiating will be Chaplain Kathy Archer. Arrangements are being handled by the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, Luckey, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com