Janice Irick, 88, of Cygnet, passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born at home in Delphos on May 8, 1932, to the late Sylvester and Gladys (Ralston) Boerger. She was preceded in death by both of her parents, a brother, grandchild and great-grandchildren.
Shortly after graduating from Delphos St. John in 1950, Janice met her husband Robert “Bob” Irick and the two were married on April 23, 1955.
Janice is survived by her husband, five children: Doug (Cathy) Irick, Tom (Lana) Irick, Jim (Susan Smith) Irick, Rick (Sherry) Irick and Becky (Dave) Wenner along with her 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Janice was the matriarch of the family. She enjoyed supporting all of her loved ones during their sporting events, graduations, weddings, and other lifetime achievements. At home, Janice most enjoyed visits from her family members and beloved great-grandchildren. Her caring nature, remarkable strength, and endless perseverance was truly inspirational.
Janice was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church.
A private family visitation will be held at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, followed by a private family Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, with Father Art Niewiadomski Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
