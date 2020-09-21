Janice Anne Richendollar, 57, of Bowling Green, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Janice was born on July 12, 1963 to Alva and Catherine Richendollar.
Janice attended Heffner Street School in Lucas County, and moved around before settling in Wood County. Janice enjoyed jobs at Wood Lane Industries, Wood Lane School cafeteria, and cleaning at Hancock/Wood Electric.
Janice had a way of making everyone feel like they were special. When she gazed into your eyes, with her grin, you could feel her unconditional love.
Janice’s vibrant personality attracted a lot of attention, which she enjoyed. She loved spending times with friends, dancing, and singing.
Her favorite song was “Happy Birthday to You,” and she could often be heard singing it, clapping to it, and laughing with a huge smile. Janice loved taking care of her home and ensuring everything was in its place.
She enjoyed spending time rocking in her recliner, taking a nap, spending time in her yard, being on the go, going for walks, attending dances, having picnics, going shopping, listening to music, going bowling, swimming, and playing Yahtzee and other games with her friend, Virginia.
She also enjoyed spending holidays, and activities with Missy, visits with her friend Eric, and many many others that were so special to Janice. She loved her chocolate milk; and she REALLY loved coffee and pop and was always excited when she found a cup nearby.
Janice lived, loved, and laughed everyday and touched the lives of everyone that knew her. She was loving, caring, and very nurturing.
There was nothing better than a big Janice hug. Janice was always grateful and was quick to tell you “thank you” for anything you did for her. She loved to sign that you were her friend and blow kisses. Her loving gaze could melt any heart. Janice was one of kind, with a contagious smile and laugh. There were no strangers to Janice, only new opportunities for new friends. She could always be heard telling her loved ones “I love you!”
Janice is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine (Wilson) Pauff, and father, Alva Richendollar. And was loved dearly by her siblings: Ruth, Joyce, Robin, Dorothy and Thomas. She is also survived by her friend and housemate, Virginia, her friends Eric, Missy, and a host of other dear friends in Walbridge and Bowling Green.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
A funeral service will be held at p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 1 hour prior (12 p.m. - 1 p.m.) to the service at the funeral home.
Pastor Bill Cook officiating.
Burial will be in Wingston Cemetery, Liberty Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Woodlane Residential Services, Bowling Green.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.