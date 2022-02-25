Janet Sue Tracy, 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Thursday February 24, 2022. She was born November 25, 1935 in McComb, Ohio to the late Mark W. and Lillian (Smith) Deerwester. She married William W. Tracy on September 10, 1958 and he preceded her in death January 5, 2015.
Janet worked as the supervisor of the dispatchers for the Bowling Green State University Police Department. She was a member of Cloverdale United Methodist Church. Janet enjoyed winters in Texas with her husband Bill, traveling and being outside relaxing on her swing. She loved playing cards with her friends and family. Her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her grandkids. She always enjoyed attending all of their events and any time she could spend with them.
She is survived by her children Jerry A. (Donna) Tracy of Cleveland, Tennessee, Joseph A. (Jackie) Tracy of Haskins, Ohio, James R. (Linda) Tracy of Cygnet, Ohio, Terri Brooks of Jerry City, Ohio and Tina (James) Engelman of Wayne, Ohio, 17 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Beverly Deerwester of Fostoria, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband William, brother Mark F. Deerwester and son-in-law Dennis Brooks.
Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday March 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Interment will follow at McComb Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to Cloverdale United Methodist Church, 8984 Kramer Rd. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Tracy family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.