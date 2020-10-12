Janet Stockwell, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Heritage Corner Health Care Campus. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts on August 24, 1932 to the late Ralph and Helen (Lucinski) Wiranis. She married Edward Stockwell on August 18, 1956 and he survives her in Bowling Green.
Janet is also survived by her daughter Susie (Michael) Socha of Vermillion, Ohio; sons: Edward Jr. (Barbara) Stockwell of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; and Christopher Stockwell of Bowling Green, Ohio; grandchildren: Killian and Willow Socha; step grandchildren Matthew (Jennifer) and Mark (Mystye) Thomson; and step great-granddaughter Cassie Thomson. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Richard.
Janet graduated from Tufts University with a Bachelors of Science degree in education. She also earned her Certificate in Physical Therapy from Boston Bouve School affiliated with Tufts. Janet worked as a physical therapist for over 30 years before retiring. She loved to swim and in her teens swam competitively for the Boston Metropolitan Swim Club. She will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Janet’s honor may be gifted to The Bridge to BG Scholarship Fund, 1851 North Research Drive, Bowling Green, Ohio 43403.
Services for Janet will be private.
