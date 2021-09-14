Janet Patricia Flynn Mills, 86, of Perrysburg, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Wood Haven Health Care, Bowling Green. She was born August 11, 1935, in Cleveland, to Cedric Carl (James C.) and Ethel Arline Flynn. Janet attended Emerson Jr. High School and graduated from Lakewood High School in 1953. She was a Brownie and a Girl Scout. She sang in the children’s choir at Lakewood Methodist Church. She played softball, played basketball on a church team, and belonged to International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. In high school, she swam with the girls group called Tankaters. Janet, along with her girlfriends, had potlucks every Friday night before the football and basketball games. These women remained friends for life. After graduating from high school, Janet began working at the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.
In 1955, Janet married Tom Peterson with whom she had her two beloved children, James Andrew and Nancy Jane. The family moved to a big old farmhouse in Perrysburg Township in 1966. After a few years, their marriage ended. Janet began working as a secretary for Owens Illinois glass container engineering division.
It was at Owens Illinois where she met Harry Mills and later married on March 8, 1986. They built their home on Otusso together, where they hosted many family, friends, and holiday celebrations. When Harry started his glass consulting business, Janet was again secretary and his biggest supporter! Upon retirement in 1987, Janet and Harry enjoyed spending time with family and friends, bicycling with the Methodist Church Camp rides and GOBA, traveling, attending various retreats, and singing in the choir at Grace Church. Janet, with Harry by her side, was the music librarian for many years. They enjoyed going to Sunday School together every Sunday. They especially enjoyed going to their grandchildren’s events. Janet was very interested in genealogy and finding ancestors. She compiled family information and tracing back the family history. In April of 2000, she traced her lineage back to the American Revolution. Janet belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Fort Industry Chapter of DAR. She volunteered at the Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy in Bowling Green. Janet’s favorite bible verse is very fitting: Psalm 100:5 “The Lord is good and His love endures forever, His faithfulness continues through all generations”.
Janet is survived by her children: Jim (Laura) Peterson, Nancy (Gary) Dennis, loving step-children: Larry (Barbara) Mills, Michael (Beverly) Mills, Jonathan (Patricia) Mills, Marilee (Scott) Skinner, 20 grand-children, 12 great-grand-children, and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harry on April 19, 2021, her parents, and step-father, John Schillace.
Family and friends may visit at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg (419-874-3133) on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. A celebration of Janet’s life will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Grace Church, 601 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg at 11:00 a.m. where additional visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. Janet and Harry will be laid to rest in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery following the service. The family is grateful for Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Wood Haven Health Care for providing comfort and care to Janet over the last several months.
Memorials in Janet’s memory may be directed to the church, the Wood County Chapter of Ohio Genealogy, or the Fort Industry Chapter NSDAR, c/o Brenda Corr, 2020 Holloway Road, Holland, OH 43528-8542. Condolences may be made online to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.