Janet M. Sanchez, age 69, of Luckey, OH, passed away at home on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
She was born on March 17, 1952 in Fremont, OH to Lowell and Mildred (Brockschmidt) Borcherding.
She was a member of the Eastwood High School Graduating Class of 1970 and would later go on to nursing school. On October 12, 1973 she married Oscar Sanchez in Bowling Green, OH. Janet and Oscar raised 3 children and celebrated 48 years of marriage together.
In addition to taking care of a family, Janet worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) for Wood County Hospital for over 30 years before she retired. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, flowers, and gardening. She was a member of the Luckey Garden Club and was an avid reader. Her greatest love was her family and spending time with them. Janet especially enjoyed her grandchildren and going to all of their activities.
In addition to her husband Oscar, Janet is survived by her children: Jessica (Greg) Bryant of AZ, Jena (Luke) Riseborough of Napoleon, and Kyle (Carissa) Sanchez of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Sierra Bryant, Claudia Riseborough, Cole Bryant, Kaiden Sanchez, Maggie Riseborough, Braylon Sanchez, and Amelia Riseborough. Mother: Mildred Borcherding. Brothers: Jim (Mona) Borcherding, John (Cindy) Borcherding, and sister: Elaine Strausbaugh.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m., Monday, November 1, 2021 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main St, Luckey, OH. The family requests that all guests attending (regardless of vaccination status) please wear a face mask.
Memorial contributions can take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church, Luckey Garden Club, or the family c/o Oscar Sanchez.
