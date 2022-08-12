Janet Lyn Carrol
09/30/1960-8/5/2022
Janet “Jan” Lyn (Thomas) Carrol, age 61, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 from surgical complications.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, William “Bill” Carrol, her son Tom Carrol, her mother Geraldine “Gerri” Thomas, her sister Karen Oswald and her niece Brandi Oswald.
She was preceded in death by her father John Dean Thomas.
Jan loved history and dogs, especially her dog Alexa.
A private service will be held at a later date.