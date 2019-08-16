Janet L. Jenks - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Janet L. Jenks

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Janet L. Jenks

Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:22 pm

Janet L. Jenks Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Janet L. Jenks, 73, of Elbridge, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 13, 2019.

Janet was born on February 15, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Lloyd and Olive Perkins.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:22 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]