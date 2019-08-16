Janet L. Jenks, 73, of Elbridge, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 13, 2019.
Janet was born on February 15, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Lloyd and Olive Perkins.
Posted: Friday, August 16, 2019 9:22 pm
Janet L. Jenks, 73, of Elbridge, NY, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 13, 2019.
Janet was born on February 15, 1946 in Toledo, Ohio to Lloyd and Olive Perkins.
Posted in Obituaries on Friday, August 16, 2019 9:22 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]