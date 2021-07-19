Janet Kay (Wickard) Kay passed away July 15, 2021.
She was born to John and Alma (Drace) Wickard June 10, 1943 in Community Hospital in Bowling Green, OH.
She graduated from Elmwood High School, May 1961. Soon after she joined a branch of the military U.S. Navy Division in January 1962. She was stationed at Cherry Point, NC and Janet’s profession was nursing.
While there she married a fellow service member on November 6, 1963. After their time served, they moved to Lake Charles, LA to make their home. In November early 1970s they divorced.
When Janet got to Lake Charles, she was hired as a nurse at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for several years.
In the mid-seventies, she meet and married Frank Roland Kay of West Lake, LA in Frank’s home on March 18, 1977. Unfortunately, in 2006 Frank had suffered several strokes and heart attacks which took his life on January 23, 2008.
Deceased along with her father, mother and husband Frank, there are 3 brothers, Jim of Tontogany, Tom of North Baltimore and Gary of Holland, OH.
Janet was the sixth child of eight living children of John and Alma Wickard.
Janet is survived by her stepson Cody Kay and family of Lake Charles, LA., brother Jack Wickard of rural North Baltimore, sisters Jane McPherson, Nancy Lowe and Peggy Heilman, all of Bowling Green, OH., and many, many nieces and nephews.
She will be buried along side of her husband Frank in Westlake, LA.