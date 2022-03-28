Janet K. Laughlin, 62 of Oak Harbor, OH was reunited with her husband on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at the Toledo Hospital following a sudden illness. She was born July 27, 1959 in Toledo, OH to the late Paul and Joan (Mandell) Kellermeier. She was a 1976 graduate of Otsego High School. On November 11, 1991 she married Lloyd “Dave” Laughlin who preceded her in death December 30, 2020. Janet was a material handler for Lyondellbasell in Perrysburg, OH for over 30 years. She was a member and “pillar of the church” at the Alliance Chapel, Oak Harbor. She also helped in food pantry of the church, loved camping, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her son Matthew Laughlin of Oak Harbor; step-children: David Laughlin of Fremont, OH, Michael (Emily) Laughlin of Curtice, OH, and Angela (Wade Leibold) Lattimore of Oak Harbor; grandchildren: Tyler, Zach, Reece, Zoe, Zane, Evielynn, and Gwendolyn; siblings: Juanita (Scott) Matthews, Sharon Stratmann, Janice Kellermeier, Shirley Kellermeier, Sandra (David) Gerety, Gary (Judy) Kellermeier, Leo Kellermeier, and Judy Reed; several nieces and nephews; and dogs copper and tucker. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Joyce Hinesman and Shelly Jenkins; and infant twin brothers Fred and Alva Kellermeier.
Visitation will be 2-8pm Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor where the family will be present from 2-4 & 6-8pm. Funeral Services will begin at 12pm on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at the Alliance Chapel, Oak Harbor with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Entombment will be in the Oak Harbor Union Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Food Pantry of the Alliance Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com.