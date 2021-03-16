Janet K. Collins, 79, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 15, 2021.
She was born on January 19, 1942 to the late Myron “Red” and Mary Myerholtz in Toledo, Ohio.
Janet is survived by her children: Teresa (Dan) Clark, Deanna Brock (Jeff Harmon) and Colleen Stivenson (Tom Dennis Jr.); brothers: Dan (Diane) Myerholtz, David (Nancy) Myerholtz, and Art (Judy) Myerholtz; along with twelve grandchildren and twenty-six great grandchildren.
Janet is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Louise Noon and Caroline Asmus, brother Ray Myerholtz, one great granddaughter and a nephew Alan Myerholtz.
Janet was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. When she wasn’t busy working as a waitress and housekeeper, Janet spent her free time helping and caring for others, loving her girls, and making sure they had everything they needed to succeed in life.
A visitation for Janet will be held on Friday, March 19 2021 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of her funeral at 12:30 p.m. at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W. Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Those who wish to attend services for Janet in person will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
