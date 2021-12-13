Janet Elaine Schaller, of Bowling Green, left this world on November 22, 2021 after a brief and sudden illness.
Jan was born November 5, 1950, the first child of Rose and Lloyd Schaller. She was raised on a farm in Wood County and later moved with her family to Cygnet. She graduated from Elmwood High School in 1968 and, after having a family, became a dispatcher with the Bowling Green Police Department and later with the BGSU Campus Police.
Jan’s North Star was always her family and her many friends. She was a devoted mother to Stephanie and Natalie and a beloved “Grammy” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved it when she read stories to them and brushed their hair as they fell asleep. She possessed a strong sense of humor, loved to laugh, and was an ardent crafter always finding new ways to repurpose discarded items. She enjoyed volunteering for the American Cancer Society wrapping daffodils and for the Rudolph Post Office at Christmastime.
You would find Jan in her colorful red hat having adventures with friends from The Red Hat Society.
Jan was a passionate theater lover and felt honored to be on the board of The Black Swamp Players.
Her kindness will be remembered by all who loved her. Her enduring spirit will be deeply missed by her daughters: Stephanie Good and Natalie (Sidney) Wallet; grandchildren: Justys Whitacre, Destiny (Matthew) Morris, Christopher Garcia, and Maximus Good; step-grandchildren: Tessa, Jaylyn, Aiden, Mikala; great-grandchildren: Josyah and Jaxson Higley; and siblings Karen (Wendell) Albracht and Kay-Lynne (Lou Hebert) Schaller.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in Jan’s honor, please consider The Black Swamp Players, PO Box 601, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.