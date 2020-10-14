Janet E Blaser 87 passed away Sept.12,2020 at her son Brian and daughter-in-law Wendy’s home in Black Forest, CO. She was born March 15,1933 in Plymouth,IN to Paul and Nancy Margaret Keyser.
She married the love of her life Martin “Marty” Blaser Jan.29,1955. Janet pursued a Music degree at BGSU. She was a high school Music teacher at Elmwood High School in Bloomdale ,OH. She enjoyed directing many musicals at Elmwood. Janet retired from teaching in the mid 70’s.
Janet and Marty moved to Colorado Springs,CO in the early 80’s. They were owners of 3 different cabinet businesses over the years. She was active in her church Our Lady of The Pines. She enjoyed classical music, gardening,traveling, her grandchildren and being in the mountains. Janet was a devoted wife,mother and grandmother.
Janet is preceded in death by her husband Marty Blaser and her son Timothy Blaser. Janet is survived by her children Michelle and husband Bill, Eric and wife Charity , Brian and wife Wendy, her brother John and wife Jackie and her sister Joan. Grandchildren Mark,Andy,Hannah,Chris,Pat,Josh and Anna. A funeral mass was held on Sept.25,2020 at Our Lady of The Pines Catholic Church in Black Forest,CO. She was buried in Eastonville Cemetery.