Janet C. Puffer, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Lurell Work and Lois (Hawkins) Wheeler. She married Charles Puffer on October 8, 1949 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Posted: Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:46 am
Janet C. Puffer, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019.
She was born in Lansing, Michigan to the late Lurell Work and Lois (Hawkins) Wheeler. She married Charles Puffer on October 8, 1949 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Posted in Obituaries on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 9:46 am.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]