Janet C. (Lashuay) Fletcher, 78, of Canton, GA died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.
Janet was born on September 6, 1942 in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Chlorral and Daisy Lashuay. She married her late husband Theodore “Ted” Fletcher on September 14, 1974.
Janet was a lifelong resident of Bowling Green, Ohio spending the last 10 years in Georgia. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Bowling Green, Ohio. She was a retiree of Wood County Hospital and the Pharm. She was an avid country music fan, enjoyed crafting, and loved her cats.
Janet is survived by her sons Scott (Darline) Low of Woodstock, GA; Joseph (Julie) Low of Greenback, TN; Reynold (Shannon) Low of Fayette, OH; Mike (Carol) Low of Maryville, TN; daughter-in-law Shelly Low of Bluffton, OH; siblings, David Lashuay of Wayne, OH; Bill Lashuay of Salisbury, North Carolina; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ted Fletcher, son Timothy Low, sister Rosemary Palmer, and great-grandson Zain Blaney.
Services will be determined on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Wood County Humane Society or the Bowling Green Church of Christ, 17317 Haskins Rd., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.