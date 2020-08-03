Janet Ann Johnston, 82, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away July 27, 2020 at her home. She was born October 22, 1937 in McComb, OH to Harold & Helen (Ellis) Godlove. She was a 1955 Bowling Green High School graduate and graduated from Owens Community College in 1992.
Janet worked as a secretary and receptionist for Drs Peatee & Conrad and Plain Congregational Church. She retired from Jordan Family Development Center in 2005.
Janet was a member of Plain Congregational Church from 1954-1993 and Mayfair-Plymouth Congregational Church from 1993 to present. She was a past moderator for the OACCC and a member of the NACCC Women’s Commission.
Janet is survived by her children, Raymond (Diane) Johnston, Roger (Marina) Johnston and Amy (Barry) Milliron, 7 grandchildren and brother, William Godlove. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Alice Johnston, granddaughter, Hannah Joy Milliron, sister, Donna Godlove and brothers, Cloyce, Henry and William Hedges.
A Celebration of Janet’s Life will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Plain Congregational Church, 16011 W Poe Rd. Bowling Green, OH 43402. The family will receive guests beginning at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers the family suggests giving memorials to Plain Church or Market Place Community Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Tontogany, OH. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com