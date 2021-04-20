Jane Louise Steinert, 70, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Sunday April 18, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born December 13, 1950 in Bellevue, Ohio to the late Franklin and Kathryn (Myers) Steinert.
Jane was an Accounting Specialist in the Art Department at BGSU for the last 28 years. She was an avid reader, sports enthusiast- attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events and activities and enjoyed spending time going to garage sales, doing puzzles and gardening.
She loved traveling, camping, taking spontaneous day trips and making memories with Sue and Chris. Her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
She is survived by her daughters Christine Wilson Mockensturm (George Goodrich) of Bowling Green, Ohio and Lisa (Brett) Nowery of Spring Arbor, Michigan, grandchildren Alissa Mockensturm, Ashley Mockensturm, Abby Mockensturm, Bella Nowery and Logan Nowery. She is also survived by her sister Sue Steinert (Chris Strahan) of Sylvania, Ohio and sister-in-law Michelle Steinert of Mentor, Ohio.
Jane was preceded in death by her siblings Ann (Walt) Rastetter, Richard (Kathy) Steinert, Roger Steinert, David Steinert and Mary Steinert.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Thursday May 6, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 6:00 p.m.
Jane was extremely charitable, memorial contributions can be given in her memory to any of the following charities that she gave to regularly and were all near and dear to her heart- St. Jude’s Children research Hospital, Wood County Special Olympics, Comfort Cases, Habitat for Humanity, Salvation Army or The Cherry Street Mission Ministries.
