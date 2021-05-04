Jane E. Welling age (88), of Luckey, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at The Gardens of St. Francis, Oregon, OH. She was born on April 24, 1933 in Stony Ridge, OH to Carl and Eliza “Tillie” (Robinson) Cardosy. She was a graduate of Lake High School, and on October 16, 1954, she married Russell “Barney” Welling in Luckey, OH. Jane and Barney have raised 3 children and celebrated over 66 years of marriage together. Jane was a homemaker, and took care of her husband and 3 children. She was a woman of faith, and was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Luckey. In addition, she was a Troy Twp., Volunteer Fire Dept. Troyette, and belonged to the Luckey Ladies Golf League at Tanglewood Country Club. In her free time, she expressed a wonderful talent for cooking, she also enjoyed looking after and feeding the squirrels, and Cardinals. However, it was her family that brought her the most happiness, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Barney, Jane is survived by her sons: Mark (Sonja) Welling of Luckey and Jim (Susan) Welling of Oregon, OH. Daughter-in-law: Gina Welling of AZ, and sister: Mary Ousky of Perrysburg. Grandchildren: Stephanie Welling-Majzun, Chad (Megan) Welling, Brooke Welling, Joshua
Welling, Morgan Welling and Madison Welling. Great-grandchildren: Ava, Quinn and Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents, son: David Welling, sister: Wilma “Billie” McIntosh and brother: Jack Cardosy.
Jane will be laid to rest at a Public Graveside Service, 11 a.m., Friday, May 7, 2021 in Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor Frank Raeske. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: The Gardens of St. Francis, The Alzheimer’s Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.