Jane E. Foraker, 71, of Bowling Green, OH, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Waterville Health Care, Waterville. She was born on June 4, 1948 to George A. and Norma (Jacobs) Russell in Toledo, OH. She married Stephen V. Foraker Sr. on January 10, 1970 in Toledo. Jane and George have raised two children and celebrated over 49 years of marriage together. Following graduation from high school. Jane would go onto the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and become a Registered Nurse. After beginning her lifelong career of nursing at Toledo Hospital, she would eventually become the director of nurses and later serve in other capacities of administration at HCR Manor Care of Toledo, before she retired. In addition to being a wife, mother and best friend, she was also a consummate caregiver. She enjoyed to travel and go camping with her family. When raising the children, the family always took a camping trip together during the summer break.
In addition to her husband Stephen Sr. Jane is survived by her son, Stephen (Shannon) Foraker Jr., of Dunbridge. Daughter, Kathryn (Chad) St. Pierre of CA. Grandchildren, Justin Estep, Sarah (Mike) Germano and Kevin Estep. Great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Lucian, Quentin and one sister of AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents.