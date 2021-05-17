Jane A. Knisely, age 93, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at her home. She was born on January 23, 1928 in Hoytville, Ohio to the late John & Leota E. (Dermer) Ferguson. Jane married Wayne K. Knisely on May 8, 1948 in Angola, Indiana; he preceded her in passing on December 11, 2016.
Surviving Jane are her daughters, Brenda (Patrick) Birney of Queen Creek, AZ, Beth (Terry) Stearns of Wayne, Barbara Knisely of Maumee; sons, Brad (Mary Lou) Knisely of Chowchilla, CA, Brett (Lisa) Knisely of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, John Ferguson of Richmond, KY; grandchildren, Angie (Andy) Bradford, Christina Stearns, Tova (Amanda) Blachuta, Kirby (Perry) Andre, Derek (Annie) Knisely, Brittani Allshouse, Daina (Ryan) Belanger; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John & Leota; and her loving husband, Wayne.
Jane was a graduate of Montgomery Local in Wayne, and then held many different jobs in her time. She worked at Luckey Magnesium, the Wood County Courthouse, Kaminski Jewelers, and was the Clerk of the Water Board for Wayne & Heinz. However, Jane was most known for her Cake Decorating from 1971 – 1984, and her 25 years at the Wayne Public Library, where she remained active on the Board until her terminal cancer diagnosis. Jane was also a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church.
Among many hobbies, Jane enjoyed gardening, quilting, painting, tending to her house plants, socializing with friends, cooking & baking for large family gatherings, and her greatest love of all was spending time with her family. Jane’s family would like to send a special thank you to Bridge Hospice for their excellent care, and to Wood Haven Health Care for allowing Jane’s favorite nurse/granddaughter, their Community Relations Director, to stay and care for her during this difficult time.
Friends will be received from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio. Additional visitation will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 10 – 11 AM at Barndt Funeral Home, where a Celebration of Life Service will begin on Thursday at 11 AM with Pastor Vernagaye Sullivan officiating. Immediately following, a graveside service will take place at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Public Library, the Wayne United Methodist Church, or the Wood County Committee on Aging Production Kitchen. Due to Covid19 masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Online condolences may be sent to Jane’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.