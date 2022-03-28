Jan Swerlein, 75, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on March 23, 2022 at the St. Luke’s Hospital.
Jan was born on February 27, 1947 in Tampa, Florida to the late Don and Esther (Nichols) Swerlein. He married Kathy Mockensturm on September 30, 2015 at the Village View Church of Christ and she survives in Bowling Green. Kathy was his #1 fan and gave him tremendous strength and joy every day. They shared a love we all aspire to. Also surviving are his children: Jacquelyn Ellis, Jeremy (Ruth) Thompson, Jamie Thompson, Chris Williams and Nicole (Mike) Dauterman; sister Shirley Swerlein and grandchildren: Jonah, Ariel, Hunter, Alexa, Emma, Sway, Kensey and Madison.
Jan was a graduate of Bowling Green High School and worked at the Penn Railroad, Conrail and then retired from CSX railroad as an engineer after 42 years. One of Jan’s proudest moments was being the engineer on the train that brought President Bill Clinton from Toledo to Bowling Green during his Presidential campaign. Jan served his country in the Ohio Army National Guard. Jan enjoyed bowling and was a member of PBA. He was an avid New York Yankees, New England Patriots, and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Jan’s true love was baseball and coaching children. Jan devoted over 35 years of his life to the BG Youth League Baseball at Carter Park where he helped with the development and love of baseball to so many children. In 2018, he was inducted into the BG Youth Baseball Hall of Fame. At Jan’s residence in Bowling Green he created the Field of Dreams which was later named the Swerlein Field of Dreams, which gave children the opportunity to practice and play on a baseball field daily. Even after Jan retired from coaching he truly loved being able to walk out to the field and watch those teams and individuals practice and play.
Visitation for Jan will be on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 11:00 AM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 PM in the Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W. Wooster St., Bowling Green, Ohio 43402, with Rev. David Boswell, officiating. Interment with Military honors will follow in the Portage Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jan’s family to assist with medical expenses.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory may be shared with Jan’s family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.